VANCOUVER, Wash. — Residents at a homeless shelter in Vancouver were displaced after a fire at the shelter Tuesday night.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which started in a third-floor room at Share House, located at 1115 West 13th Street. The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Amy Reynolds, the shelter's deputy director, said St. Paul Lutheran Church, which is located about a half-mile from the shelter, quickly made room for the people displaced by the fire.

"We are truly grateful that no one was injured in the fire, however all of the residents of Share House have been displaced," Reynolds said. "We’d like to thank St. Paul Lutheran Church for so quickly stepping up to help house some of our residents."

Other residents were housed at Share Orchards Inn and Share Homestead.

Because of the fire, Reynolds said the shelter will temporarily stop serving hot meals. She said the shelter will give out brown bag meals at noon and 5 p.m., and serve a continental breakfast at 7 a.m.

