'It's been really challenging': Portland's severe weather shelters prepare to open amid pandemic constraints

Three sites will take in close to 300 people, a couple dozen shy of total capacity in years past.

PORTLAND, Ore — This week’s forecasted storm marks the first time in a notably mild winter that local officials have had to activate Multnomah County’s severe weather shelter system, and for the first time ever, officials worry they won’t be able to house everyone who wants a bed.

That being said, they’re in a better position than they were three months ago when they asked the public for help finding more, larger spaces amid the pandemic.

“We've been preparing for this since August,” said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury in an interview Wednesday. “Because it's such a challenging year, we've had to weigh people's desire not to get COVID with people's desires not to deal with the extreme weather.”

Kafoury spoke with KGW inside the Oregon Convention Center (OCC), while staff from the Joint Office of Homeless Services worked around her.

Until Wednesday, the space, accessible from an entrance near NE 1st and Holladay, had been used for COVID vaccinations. That operation has moved to another room in the OCC. Beginning Thursday evening, it will open as one of three severe weather shelter sites in Portland.

Another site, officials said, will be a parking garage near the Oregon Convention Center at Northeast 6th and Irving, which will be bolstered by space heaters and tarps to block the wind. The third will be a former Rite Aid store at North Lombard and Denver, which the county purchased in December for $2.6 million.

The city and county have partnered with local cab companies to transport people to these locations. Rides can be booked, officials said, by calling 211.

Total, the three sites will be able to take in close to 300 people, a couple of dozen shy of their total capacity in years past.

“It’s been really challenging for everyone involved to try and find enough locations, and also we’ve had challenges with staffing,” Kafoury said, citing fears about being in congregate settings amid the pandemic. “It’s been challenging to ask people ‘You know, we told you to stay home, but we really need you to come here to be in a situation with a lot of people you don’t know.’”

About half of the available beds this year will be housed in the OCC, where officials will administer rapid COVID tests to every person who enters. People seeking shelter at the other two sites will be screened for symptoms, then transported to the Convention Center for testing if they exhibit signs of the virus. Anyone who tests positive will be transported to a motel room to isolate, Kafoury said.

For those who remain outside, outreach teams have been handing out cold-weather gear for months. They’ll continue to do that, while checking on people in camps and tents, throughout the storm.

“[Outreach workers] have put together survival kits: tents, sleeping bags, handwarmers,” Kafoury said. “We take very seriously keeping people in our community safe.”