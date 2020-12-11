Portland veterans receive new permanent housing

More than two dozen formerly houseless veterans have a new home in NE Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several organizations are in the process of welcoming 28 previously houseless veterans into affordable living units.

The Robert J. Breitung Building is a Veterans Supportive Housing program. Over the last five years, Northwest Ventures Group, MJP Management, Ink:Built Architecture, Pacific Power’s Blue Sky Program and Do Good Multnomah have worked to bring the initiative to life.

“It is unbelievable to give 28 houseless veterans the opportunity to live in such an amazing and affordable permanent supportive housing development,” said Chris Aiosa, executive director of Do Good Multnomah, a nonprofit that helps veterans who have experienced houselessness.

The building is named after Aiosa's grandfather, who was a Korean War and Navy veteran.

“Veterans all deserve our respect and, at the least, they deserve an opportunity to live in dignified housing for the rest of their lives,” Aiosa said.

Do Good Multnomah will provide support services for veterans living in the Breitung Building. One focus is to provide housing for underserved veteran populations, especially from communities of color and those who have been involuntarily displaced.

"It's been a struggle," Patsy Payne described.

Payne is a veteran who moved into the Breitung Building in October.

"I feel very blessed to be here...I have a home again now and I haven't had a home for quite a few years now," Payne said. "Just having this opportunity helps me to heal."

"We have achieved our goal of providing vitally important permanent housing for veterans in Portland, and have been able to support and give back to the neighborhood where we live and work,” said Mark Reed, a developer with MJP Management and Northwest Ventures Group in NE Portland.

Grants from Oregon Housing and Community Services helped fund the project. The V.A. then provides veterans with housing vouchers to help them live at the new building.

Aiosa said 28 units makes a difference, but that more needs to be done.

"In Multnomah County, on any given night, there could be over 400 veterans experiencing homelesness," he said.

However, he said this step forward in his grandfather's name is a good start.