Watch Live: Portland, county leaders announce new programs to address homeless crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Multnomah County will invest a combined $38 million in a set of new programs to address the region’s homeless crisis. The package will make immediate investments in shelter beds, health and outreach workers and community cleanup programs, according to a press release from the county.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Housing Commissioner Dan Ryan and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the investments. KGW will carry the stream live on kgw.com, the KGW News app and KGW's YouTube channel.

The funding comes from fall budget surpluses due to better-than-expected revenues from city and county business taxes. The $38 million overall cost will be split roughly evenly between the two governments, although the balance of funding will vary for individual components of the plan.

The biggest single component of the plan is an $18 million investment to increase the number of available shelter beds citywide, with the goal of adding up to 400 new shelter beds including congregate shelter spaces, motel rooms and sleeping pods.

Other components of the plan include:

An additional 20-25 positions on the roster of service navigation outreach workers, who would be deployed to high-impact locations such as Old Town Chinatown.

Expanded behavioral health services, including additional teams in Old Town Chinatown.

Expansion of storage and hygiene services for unsheltered residents, and continued support for portable toilets.

Creation of a Street Services Coordination Center, which will “align public space management activities with the homelessness response system,” according to the county, including by creating a shelter referral pathway for navigation workers and first responders.

Expanded staffing and resources for cleanup programs including SOLVE, the Clean Start program from Central City Concern and the city’s Impact Reduction Program.

City and county commissioners will both need to formally approve the spending for their parts of the plan later this month.