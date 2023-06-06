Neighbors recall 'rocky start' after opening of Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village

Portland's latest city-sanctioned site opened at the end of May and houses nearly 70 residents.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Less than two weeks ago, Portland's latest Safe Rest Village, Peninsula Crossing, opened to dozens of residents in the University Park neighborhood. Since then, some living nearby have reported various issues and concerns, from drug deals, to loud noise, to cars zipping up and down a dead-end street.

Homeowners and renters — many of whom felt thrown into this situation without consultation from the city — now hope to get back to as close to calm as they can and co-exist with the new village.

"We had as many as 300 people living behind here," pointed out Tom Karwaki, chair of the University Park Neighborhood Association. "The discussion with the neighborhood was always, 'Do you want a managed camp or an unmanaged camp?' And it was the wild west with the unmanaged camp."

As of late May, the new village at the end of North Syracuse Street is fully operational with 67 residents at last count.

"It's like having a battleship literally be dropped into the water and then suddenly be expected to be in battle the next day," Karwaki said. "Not going to happen. Well, it's sort of the same thing here; it was a hard, rocky start."

Neighbors reported drug deals, drug use and needles, loud noises at all times, and lots of cars speeding through the area around the village's opening. But since then, they've noted some progress.

"Urban Alchemy initially just focused on what's inside the fence," Karwaki said. "Now they are sending their staff around here. That has happened since Sunday."

A city of Portland spokesperson told KGW that staff has been in direct contact with neighbors about the shift in activities over the past week, and even visited the site late at night to understand what's going on during this transition.

Many residents at Peninsula Crossing once camped along the trail. The city said relocation to the village disrupted some long-time illegal activities in the area.

Urban Alchemy, the site operator, stated in part, "Moving whole communities inside together is ... a highly sensitive and complex process ..." and that they're "confident in the work we're doing to adjust as residents settle into a new space."

Other neighbors don't feel quite so hopeful, or flat out don't like the Safe Rest Village. Karwaki understands he doesn't speak for everyone, but said he's eager to work with all parties going forward for the benefit of all.

"It is disruptive to the neighbors who are sheltered," he said, "But it is a much better improvement for those who are unsheltered."