List: Overnight warming shelters open in Portland-metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties opened emergency warming shelters overnight Wednesday amid cold temperatures and possible snow, according to each county's website.
Parts of the Portland area saw snow flurries Wednesday morning, with some of it sticking at higher elevations. More snow fell Wednesday afternoon and in the evening.
East winds blowing out of the gorge dropped overnight lows into the mid 20s, with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Portland and Southwest Washington.
Multnomah County
Multnomah County and Portland jointly opened four shelters at 8 p.m. Wednesday. All sites are pet-friendly and will close at 10 a.m. Thursday. People who need rides to shelters can call 211 or take TriMet, and won't be turned away if they don't have fare money, the county said.
- Arbor Lodge, 7440 North Denver Avenue
- Salvation Army, 5325 North Williams Avenue
- East Portland Community Center, 740 Southeast 106th Avenue
- Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 North Foss Avenue
The Gresham and Hollywood branches of the Multnomah County Library will each open at 9 a.m. Thursday, one hour earlier than usual, and free transportation will continue to be available to daytime warming spaces Thursday.
The city and county will decide on a daily basis whether to reopen the overnight shelters on subsequent nights.
Washington County
Washington County's website lists two shelter locations that opened at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will stay open "until inclement weather ends." The shelters will offer hot meals and are pet-friendly. People who need transportation can call 503-629-0111.
- The Salvation Army Building, 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro
- Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th St, Beaverton
Clackamas County
Clackamas County's website lists three overnight shelter locations, all of which will allow leashed dogs or small pets in carriers.
- Molalla Hope Center, 209 Kennel Avenue, Molalla
- Zoar Lutheran Church Shelter, 190 SW Third Ave., Canby
- Father's Heart Street Ministry, 603 12th St., Oregon City
The Hope Center opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will stay open through 8 a.m. Thursday, with dinner served around 7 p.m. The Zoar Church will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Monday, with dinner from 5 to 6 p.m.
The Street Ministry opened Wednesday morning and will stay open until 1 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.