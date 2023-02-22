List: Overnight warming shelters open in Portland-metro area

Snow fell in the Portland metro area Wednesday night and temperatures dropped into the mid 20s.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties opened emergency warming shelters overnight Wednesday amid cold temperatures and possible snow, according to each county's website.

Parts of the Portland area saw snow flurries Wednesday morning, with some of it sticking at higher elevations. More snow fell Wednesday afternoon and in the evening.

East winds blowing out of the gorge dropped overnight lows into the mid 20s, with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Portland and Southwest Washington.

Multnomah County

Multnomah County and Portland jointly opened four shelters at 8 p.m. Wednesday. All sites are pet-friendly and will close at 10 a.m. Thursday. People who need rides to shelters can call 211 or take TriMet, and won't be turned away if they don't have fare money, the county said.

The Gresham and Hollywood branches of the Multnomah County Library will each open at 9 a.m. Thursday, one hour earlier than usual, and free transportation will continue to be available to daytime warming spaces Thursday.

The city and county will decide on a daily basis whether to reopen the overnight shelters on subsequent nights.

Washington County

Washington County's website lists two shelter locations that opened at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will stay open "until inclement weather ends." The shelters will offer hot meals and are pet-friendly. People who need transportation can call 503-629-0111.

The Salvation Army Building, 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro

Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th St, Beaverton

Clackamas County

Clackamas County's website lists three overnight shelter locations, all of which will allow leashed dogs or small pets in carriers.

The Hope Center opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will stay open through 8 a.m. Thursday, with dinner served around 7 p.m. The Zoar Church will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Monday, with dinner from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Street Ministry opened Wednesday morning and will stay open until 1 p.m. Friday.