Portland homeless RV park set to open soon

The Sunderland RV Safe Park is part of the Safe Rest Village initiative; but instead of tiny homes, it will provide spaces for residents to park their RVs.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is preparing to debut its first Safe Rest Village specifically serving homeless people who live in RVs and trailers. City and Multnomah County officials held a pre-opening tour of the site on Monday afternoon.

The Sunderland RV Safe Park is part of the Safe Rest Village program, but while the other five planned villages will provide residents with tiny homes to serve as transitional housing, the Sunderland site aims to be an outdoor shelter for homeless residents who live in their own vehicles.

The site is operated by The Salvation Army and Multnomah County's Joint Office of Homeless Services, according to a news release from The Salvation Army.

"The Sunderland site has been ready since November and I am relieved the good people at The Salvation Army and Multnomah County have signed the contract! Soon Portlanders suffering from chronic homelessness living in RV’s can improve their lives in this innovative safe park setting," Commissioner Dan Ryan said in a statement.

The site is funded in part by $1 million from the state and federal grant funds from the American Rescue Plan. The news release said the site would open soon, although an exact date was not specified.

The village is located off of Northeast Sunderland Avenue to the west of Portland International Airport, an area that is already home to large numbers of homeless residents living in RVs and trailers lined up along Northeast 33rd Avenue.

It will have room for 55 vehicles, and residents will have access to case manager and on-site mental and behavioral health services just like at the other Safe Rest Village sites.

The site has had a long road to become operational. As Ryan noted, it's been move-in ready for months, but the county and the Salvation Army were still working out the specifics about the budget and operational rules in order to hammer out a contract.

The six Safe Rest Villages were all originally planned to be open by the end of 2021, but the actual rollout has been far slower than that timeline — the first of them didn't open until June 2022, and some of the five tiny home sites still have not opened.

The Safe Rest Villages are separate from the more recently announced Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites, a planned series of six large-scale sanctioned campsites that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced earlier this year.