'It's unbearable': Nonprofit provides life-saving resources to homeless Portlanders braving extreme heat

Transition Projects spent the day giving out cases of water, snacks and a list of cooling centers to Portland's homeless community.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Transition Projects crew stayed busy Tuesday as they handed out cases of water, snacks and a list of cooling centers to the homeless community.

“Just keep people safe. You know? Keep people safe. That’s what we want to do,” said Tara Strasburg, Transition Projects’ navigation team supervisor. “The most surprised [response] I get is when I tell them it’s going to be over 100 degrees.”

Strasburg says the work they do is life-saving. As many who are homeless have no idea how long the heat wave will last .

“These people aren’t watching the news every day. You know?” said Strasburg. “They don’t have TVs and know what’s coming.”

She says, that in heat events like this, her team spends most of the day driving around from tent to tent handing out resources. And while people on the streets are shocked by hearing the temperature reading — they’re feeling it every second of the day.

“There's nights like last night. It was 97 degrees at 10 o’clock and that’s still too hot for people and animals,” said a homeless woman who goes by CK.

She says she has lived on the streets for the last 28 years of her life and says, the heat threatens her life.

“I can’t do it,” said CK. “If I get too overheated, I’ll end up going into a seizure. And it’s something I don't want to stress him [her partner] out about but there’s nothing I can do.”