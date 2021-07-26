Portland City Council orders clearing of homeless camp at Laurelhurst Park

Mayor Wheeler and all four city commissioners said eviction notices were posted Monday morning along Oak Street and 37th Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — People who live in a large homeless camp in Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland are being asked to leave, according to a joint statement released by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland City Council on Monday.

Portland City Council cited increasing public safety and health issues for its decision to clear the homeless camp.

The city has an Impact Reduction Program that is responsible for clean up of unsanctioned campsites on city and ODOT owned properties. The city council said contractors with the program have regularly picked up trash and "hazardous materials" at Laurelhurst Park. Parks and Recreation has provided porta-potties and cleaned restrooms to care for the park. City officials also pointed to a recent incident where multiple firearms were drawn on a service provider.

"The situation has devolved into something unsafe and unhealthy for everyone involved," the statement said.

The city said it will help people who are interested in finding shelter beds and services and "If personal property remains, we will diligently inventory every piece."

