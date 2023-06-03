‘It’s frustrating’: Portland church groups try to tackle homelessness with little help from the city

A coalition of cultural and religious organizations has met with local government asking how they can use their congregations to help but aren’t getting any answers.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a Southeast Portland YMCA, religious groups turn a gymnasium into a weekly meeting space where they discuss how they can tackle one of the city’s biggest challenges: homelessness.

“We decided to immediately pivot to the homelessness crisis,” said Bob Horenstein, the head of the group called United in Spirit, a coalition of cultural and religious organizations. Horenstein is also part of the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland. He helped start United in Spirit about two and a half years ago.

“We felt that we had something unique to bring to the table that wasn’t already there,” he said of the response to the homeless crisis. “I’m talking about compassion not just for the people suffering who are living on the streets but also for the residents the businesses the workers who are also suffering because of this moral crisis,” he said.

RELIGIOUS GROUPS TACKLE HOMELESSNESS | Church groups meet weekly in a SE Portland YMCA to talk about how they can tackle homelessness. They started meeting about two years ago and have recieved little help or direction from city officials.



“It’s frustrating.”@KGWNews pic.twitter.com/kXM0QybiS2 — Blair Best (@blairgbest) March 7, 2023

Sister Veronica Schueler sits next to him, another member of the group. She is the Portland Archdiocese chancellor and, with others, has spent days cleaning up graffiti and trash but wants to do more. The group has even met with local government asking how they can use their congregations of hundreds of people to help but aren’t getting any answers.

“I feel sad. I feel sad that people are living like that. I feel sad that there doesn’t seem to be a coordinated system for helping them,” Sister Schueler said.

Other faith-based communities like Parkrose Community United Church of Christ in Northeast have facilitated a micro village on their property to try and get people off the streets and into tiny homes. They're ran by We Shine, a local non-profit, that's low-barrier and houses about 12 people. Although, it has received its fair share of backlash from the community; further proving how complicated it is to find a solution to this crisis.

“Everyone seems to be working so individually. There’s not the kind of coordination that would be necessary to advance change,” said Emmett Wheatfall, a Portland pastor.

“During some of the sweeps and cleanups they’re offered services, but we don’t know what happens after that,” added Sister Schueler.

Last week the city’s Street Services Coordination Center received 1,060 campsite reports and 45 camps were removed. City crews offered 14 people shelter referrals. Eight accepted and in the end, six homeless people actually spent the night in a shelter.

Sister Schueler fears not everyone is being offered help who needs it. Like Joshua, a homeless man in Old Town who suffers from mental health issues.

“I’ve been homeless for seven years. It’s not because of what I’ve wanted, it because of what’s happened to me,” he said.

They point to the Street Services Coordination Center data and argue not enough homeless people are being offered services.



We met Joshua in Old Town today. He’s been homeless for seven years and has mental health issues.



He tells us he’s never been offered any help. pic.twitter.com/hsgtSHVVcK — Blair Best (@blairgbest) March 7, 2023

KGW asked him if in his seven years experiencing homelessness anyone has ever offered him help and followed up with him consistently.

“No. No. I’ve never received anything like that,” he said.

He added if he did receive that sort of help it would “change everything.”