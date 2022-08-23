Portland starts to clear some camps along school routes after mayor's new ban

The city’s Impact Reduction Program said it has posted dozens of campsites for removal in Portland before school starts next week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents and trash covered the sidewalks around the Metropolitan Learning Center in Northwest Portland Tuesday morning. A woman experiencing homelessness sat screaming on the sidewalk while children played behind her in Couch Park.

“It's out of hand,” said Marti Reynolds who has two children in Portland schools. “We need some change. We need our city government to make some serious changes so Portland can go back to what it used to be.”

Her children walk to school and Reynolds said they were once chased by a man experiencing homelessness.

“It’s dangerous,” she said. “We can't have these people around our children. They’re too unpredictable.”

“I think it's a great idea,” said Jason Torres who lives in Northwest Portland. “I think it eliminates a lot of the concern for not just parents but for people living in the neighborhood as well.”

The city’s Impact Reduction Program is removing campsites along streets students use while walking to and from school. Those can be found on the map below.

They're notifying the campers 72 hours to 10 days ahead of the planned cleanup and offering them free transportation to a shelter bed along with free storage for their things. The city is prioritizing the camps near elementary and middle schools. Last week they removed camps near Cleveland High School, Parkrose High School and Childpeace Montessori school.

“It’s creating problems in a lot of neighborhoods,” Rob, who has been living in Portland, said of the homeless camps. He often goes to Couch Park next to the Metropolitan Learning Center.



“There's tents all over the place, which in itself is problematic, and I’ve also seen people here using drugs openly, using drugs in the middle of the day even when school's in session at the school right next door.”



The mayor's office told KGW the city's Impact Reduction Program will remove the camps near schools and give them no right of return. Camps that return to cleared locations are addressed on a case-by-case basis. If someone does return, or new campers take their place, the site will be posted for removal again. However, some Portlanders aren’t convinced this will work.