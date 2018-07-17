PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland police union president called Portland a “cesspool” in a fiery response to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s call for an investigation into how police handle homelessness.

“It’s more of the same from the Mayor; failed policies and blaming others for his failures,” said Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner.

The dialogue centers around an Oregonian investigation that found half of the people arrested in 2017 were homeless, even though they only account for 3 percent of the city’s population.

In response to the report, Mayor Wheeler said he supports an investigation into police interactions with homeless.

“I know I’m curious. I know a lot of people who read the report are curious,” he said.

Mayor wheeler supports investigation into police interactions with homeless

That didn’t sit well with Turner. On Monday, he issued a statement on behalf of the police union, blaming Wheeler, along with other city and county leaders, for the homeless crisis on Portland’s streets.

“The Mayor has thrown Portland Police Officers under the bus instead of saying what we all know to be true: that his proposed solutions to our homelessness crisis have failed,” Turner said.

Turner didn’t mince words when describing the state of homelessness in Portland.

“Our City has become a cesspool,” he said. “Livability that once made Portland a unique and vibrant city is now replaced with human feces in businesses doorways, in our parks, and on our streets.

He called on city and county leaders to “take responsibility for this crisis getting out of hand. They need to put forth actual solutions with actual results and stop throwing hard-earned taxpayer dollars down a black hole.”

Turner said the police department needs more staff to properly address homelessness.

KGW has reached out to the mayor’s office for a statement.

Other organizations were offended by Turner’s response. The civil rights group Oregon Resource Justice Center said the real problem is how police target homeless people.

“What Darryl Turner of the Portland Police Association fails to accept is that we need to change how and who we police; that the stats -- all of them -- necessarily conclude that policing in Portland is deeply problematic and profiling is a problem,” OJRC said.

Our official statement in response to Daryl Turner's comments calling Portland a cesspool, deflecting/denying responsibility of problematic policing practices, and generally, an insensitivity towards the issue of the homelessness (1/): https://t.co/L8yrKgd3iT — OJRC (@OJRCenter) July 17, 2018

