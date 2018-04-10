PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless advocates, including reps from the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon and Street Roots, are banning together to demand the city and its police force use more compassion amid Portland’s homeless crisis, and they took their concerns to Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“There’s something fundamentally wrong with our policies and systems,” one advocate said.

In their change.org petition, which had raked in more than 4,000 signatures by Wednesday evening, reps wrote “…we don't believe that hiring more police to target homeless people for low-level non-violent offenses is the answer to the crisis we are facing.”

They included a list of specific demands, like:

• End the targeting of homeless people by the Portland Police.

• Reduce the number of police and use the savings to increase access to transitional and permanent affordable housing, and mental health and addiction services.

• Allow self-governing camps organized by unhoused people to address needs for shelter, community and safety.

Advocates Wednesday talked about how hard it is for people, once homeless, to break out of the cycle.

“There's a lot of sleep deprivation out there, which can be thought of as mental illness,” Street Roots vendor Leo Rhodes said. “But when you’re not getting enough sleep, your health goes bad and you also make wrong decisions, which other people think there's something wrong with you.

Following their testimony, the Mayor said police are put in a “nearly impossible situation” when responding to calls involving a homeless person, who may be experiencing a mental health crisis or is accused of committing a crime.

He added Portland police do no arrest or cite people for being homeless, but he said when it comes to issues of public safety, he said they do “have an obligation around criminality.”

KGW reached out to Portland police union president Daryl Turner about the demands, but he has not yet responded.

