One week after a new law gave Portland jurisdiction to clear homeless camps from Oregon Department of Transportation land, biohazard crews were busy picking up trash.

The crews were out along the Interstate 205 multi-use path at Southeast Holgate on Wednesday. It’s one of more than half a dozen ODOT properties flagged as first targets for clean-up crews among other city properties.

Related: Portland releases first list of homeless camps to be cleared from ODOT land

“It looked to me like the places where most people have been complaining about,” said Robert Schultz, public safety chair on the Lents Neighborhood Association.

The group has long been critical of City Hall’s perceived favoritism toward other neighborhoods, such as downtown or the west hills.

But based on the initial roll-out Schultz was optimistic to see the city focusing on the I-205 and I-405 corridors along with portions of Highway 26 and I-5 North.

“It makes me feel a little bit better that somebody cares downtown,” he said.

City staff said, along with complaints about ODOT camps, questions about the newly legislated protocol have been pouring in.

City crews are now able to clear camps in as little as two to ten days.

The process which took ODOT, per a court order, ten to nineteen days.

Maggie Vespa/KGW

What hasn’t changed is the prioritizing methods city staff use to choose which camps they’ll clear, policy adviser Seraphie Allen said.

She said no matter which agency owns the property, city staff respond to all complaints about camps on ODOT and city land and assess the risk.

"They're looking at trash. They're looking at ‘Are there any biohazards or syringes? Is it blocking a sidewalk?’” she said. “And so, they're really able to then let us know ‘Is this something that needs to be addressed?’”

Allen added residents concerned about camps within Portland city limits should report them via the One Point of Contact system.