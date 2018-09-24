The reality is sobering for many people. Living in Portland is nearly impossible. It's just too expensive.

But on the Oregon ballot this November is something many advocates say will help a lot of people.

The campaign has already started for Annette "Nettie" Johnson. On Sunday, she was standing outside the Woodstock New Seasons market, committed to try to gain support for two measures — Measure 102 and Measure 26-199 — coming up for a vote in November.

Johnson is often posted up in the same place, usually four or five days per week, selling the Street Roots weekly newspaper to make money.

But on Sunday her goal was to hand out yard signs supporting the two measures.

"I'll be out here until we get as many signs gone as possible," she said.

Johnson said the need for these measures is great, something she knows from personal experience.

"I was homeless before and my income right now could never help me to get an apartment here in Portland," she said.

Johnson is one of the fortunate ones. She falls under the poverty line and now has affordable housing.

The first of the two measures up for a vote, Measure 26-199, is a regional one. It would impact people living in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. It's a $652.8 million bond over 20 years, which pans out to $5 per month for the average homeowner. The measure would create 2,400 hundred homes but that number would go up to 3,900 if the state measure is also passed.

The state measure, Measure 102, is an amendment that would allow local governments to work with non-profits and businesses to build more affordable housing.

Not everyone is in full support.

Lake Oswego mayor Kent Studebaker said he supports the state measure but has issues with the regional one.

"I just think it adds a lot of money to people's tax burden and I'm not sure if it's going to solve the problem," he said.

If passed, the new affordable housing would be for low-income people and families who earn less than 80 percent of the median family income, which is just more than $65,000 for a family of four.

