'It’s very unpleasant': Residents near a Portland Safe Rest Village still struggling months after it opened

An annual report shows 345 homeless people moved off the streets and into a village in one year. What the report doesn't show is how village neighbors are faring.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homelessness and crime aren’t new problems for this North Portland neighborhood just south of Lombard Street off the Peninsula Crossing Trail.

“I’ve got a lot of my tools stolen, my trailer, my trucks ... it’s all happened in the past four years or so,” said Mike Diazdeleon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 28 years.

So, when the city of Portland built a Safe Rest Village for homeless people there, it’s not surprising that many neighbors had this reaction:

“Not good,” said Diazdeleon.

“It’s very unpleasant,” added George Siebert, who KGW first met when the city was building the village that now sits less than 10 feet away from his living room.

“I had some pretty mixed feelings about it, I wasn’t excited,” added another neighbor, Lindsay Laughlin.

The village opened in May and has room for up to 60 homeless people. The city is paying the California-based nonprofit Urban Alchemy to run it.

“The traffic here is quite busy,” said Siebert, referring to foot traffic to and from the village. He also said rodents have been digging in his yard ever since the village went up, since the bathrooms are adjacent to his home.

“It’s been a lot of drugs going through here, a lot of people walking through here at night making noises,” added Diazdeleon.

However, Laughlin — who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years — has had somewhat of a different experience since the village opened.

“If I’m being honest, judging how things were without Safe Rest versus now in this neighborhood, it seems like cleaner, safer. I see just less drug use,” she said. She also noted she has heard fewer gun shots in the area.

The city has spent $4.2 million on the Peninsula Crossing Village — more than any other Safe Rest Village. There are currently seven locations across the city.

Portland’s Safe Rest Village team released a report this week covering five of the villages, since two just recently opened. According to the city’s report, 345 homeless people moved off the streets and into a village within the last year. Of those, 143 of them have since left the villages, 70 of them bound for temporary or permanent housing. Safe Rest Village staff also collected 169 documents like birth certificates and IDs, items critical to getting jobs or housing.

The Safe Rest Village team declined to comment on the findings Tuesday. They’re presenting the report to the city council on Wednesday and there will be time for public testimony.

“They just keep telling us we’re going to work on it and work on it, and we don’t really see any changes at all,” Diazdeleon said of the city's response to his concerns.

“I feel a mixed bag of emotions, where I’m happy people have a safe place to rest but at the same time it’d be nice if it wasn’t in my back yard,” added Laughlin.

KGW talked with the city’s Safe Rest Village team over the phone Tuesday about neighbors’ concerns and they said the work is ongoing when it comes to engaging with neighbors and building respect between both the housed and unhoused neighbors.