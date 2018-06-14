PORTLAND, Ore. – The Kenton Women’s Village will continue to house up to 14 women in a North Portland tiny home compound.

On Wednesday night, the Kenton Neighborhood Association voted overwhelmingly in favor of extending the village's stay. The vote was 119-3.

The village began as a year-long pilot program to help house homeless women in 14 tiny homes. Once in the compound, the village helps women transition into permanent housing and gives them access to resources like mental health counseling.

According to Catholic Charities of Oregon the Kenton Women’s Village has provided aid in the following areas:

14 women obtained permanent housing

14 women received weekly mental health care

100% of the women enrolled in health insurance

100% of the women have primary care doctors

9 women have gained paid employment

7 women have participated in extensive, regular volunteer work

Staff said this model is working because it not only provides women with a stable, safe place to live, it also connects them with much needed services. In addition to weekly mental health care, another woman participated in a substance abuse treatment program and is now clean and sober, living in permanent housing. Others who reported a history of domestic violence in their past have been connected with legal services and trauma recovery groups.

“It's been really helpful to have people be in one place and feel safe, to be able to move forward with their lives,” explained Margie Dechenne, the Program Manager for the Housing Transitions Program through Catholic Charities.

