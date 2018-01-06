PORTLAND, Ore. -- Basketball hoops, patio furniture and signs warning drivers to slow down can be seen at, what one neighbor called, “a little Mayberry” in outer Southeast Portland.

Next month, another landmark of sorts is moving in: a temporary homeless shelter for 125 men.

Officials with the Joint Office of Homeless Services confirm the deal has been in the works for months, but neighbors are just hearing about it now, and they’re angry.

“We were just notified by the nextdoor app, or I think it came out in a paper,” said Ben Hermann, who lives across the street from the future shelter. “We didn't get any opinion. We didn't get any notice.”

“This probably isn't the best location because there's a least 20 young children that just live in this street,” said Janine Fender, whose back fence faces the back of the site.

The shelter will be housed in a large, brick building along Southeast 122nd Avenue near Madison Street is already owned by Multnomah County.

It houses, and will continue to house, certain facets of the county’s Department of Community Justice, including parole and probation services.

But the south end of the building is available, and priority in assigning men a bed will go to seniors, veterans and the disabled.

The new, one-year option comes at a crucial time for Portland’s shelter-bed landscape.

A handful of temporary spaces, including the Hansen Building and its more than 200 beds, are closing this summer.

On top of that, upcoming permanent shelters, including an old grocery store on Southeast Foster Road, are a long way from opening.

Officials said Thursday the temporary space on Southeast 122nd Avenue will give them a needed boost.

“We’re not talking about a shelter where we’re going to be there for ten years with five year options,” said Denis Theriault, spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services. “We just don't want to lose our momentum and our progress on getting people the kind of shelter that gets them into housing.”

Officials, along with representatives from Transition Projects Inc. and the Portland Police Bureau, met with neighbors earlier this week to talk about concerns, which largely boiled down to safety and privacy.

As a result of that meeting, they said Thursday they plan to build a seven-foot tall privacy fence around the shelter in July.

They are also planning to install security cameras next year. They point out, security officers currently patrol the building at night.

