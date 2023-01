‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack

“I just decided that I wanted to make a difference and help get some winter supplies,” he said. A few months ago, he started a GoFund Me, which raised nearly $3,000 in two weeks.



“So, the tents you see over there that tent that tarp were things that I was able to buy for them,” Hollenbeck said while pointing out the tents and tarps on SW 14th and Salmon. He’s aware that many people argue his efforts are enabling the crisis.



“I think that we have to think about what it means to be unhoused and once you become unhoused how do you get back into housing and there's no way, just looking at this crisis, to get back into housing if you aren't given certain supports,” he said.



In return, those at the camp are supporting him when late one night Hollenbeck was threatened by another homeless person.



“I was coming back from getting some food around 11 p.m. when I saw an unhoused person who I knew. I had just helped him that night, gotten him some dinner and when I came back he told me to give him my food and I told him I was planning on eating it and before I could offer to even share it he grew really belligerent. He has a lot of mental health and drug problems. He had a shard of glass in his hand and he was telling me he was going to kill me. I was paralyzed,” Hollenbeck explained.



It was at that moment his homeless friends jumped in to protect him.



“It really wasn't something I expected from them,” he said. “They were in their tents. They could've just stayed there. They really risked their lives to protect mine and that means a lot to me.”



“They take care of us, and we take care of them that's the way you do it. If you do a favor for me, we'll return the favor back to you,” said Mo Smith one of the homeless men living in the camp. This has been his moto for the 20 years he’s lived on Portland’s streets. He blames high rent prices and inability to get a job as the reason he’s remained homeless for so long.



“It's like if you're homeless they figure you don't have no skills or anything positive, so I said, ‘hell with it then,’” Smith said.