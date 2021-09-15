Amid mounting housing crisis, Portland on track to open six 'Safe Rest Villages' this year

Commissioner Dan Ryan said his office has hired four staffers to help run the villages. They'll start releasing addresses for some of the sites next week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a city already struggling to get thousands of homeless people off its streets, an organized camp currently housing dozens has to find a new location.

The city and county opened what's become known as "Queer Affinity Village" last year, to give more than 30 people in the LGBTQ community somewhere safe to live during the pandemic. The village sits at Southeast Main Street and Water Avenue on city-owned land. As the Portland Tribune first reported, the city of Portland signed a deal a long time ago to let a developer turn this land into office buildings, and that work is supposed to start soon.



Now, officials are scrambling to find "Queer Affinity" a new home, hopefully by the end of this month.



“There is some time there. [The city] is are not looking to kick off the village that is on that property on October 1st,” said Denis Theriault, spokesperson for the Joint Office of Homeless Services. “They want to work and make sure the relocation process can happen, and that work is ongoing.”

Theriault added officials knew this was coming. This site was always supposed to be temporary, as was the one across the street. Officials have already moved that village, for Black and Indigenous people, to a new property in the Lloyd District. The two villages together had been dubbed C3PO.

People in the remaining “Queer Affinity Village” declined KGW’s request Wednesday to do interviews.

The move comes as city officials work to nail down details on a highly anticipated plan, announced earlier this year: to build and open six Safe Rest Villages, or organized, legal camps, throughout the city. Housing Commissioner Dan Ryan first described the plan back in June, adding the city would pay for it with $20 million in federal COVID aid.

“If we could have six safe rest villages up and running by the end of September that’s a step in the right direction,” the commissioner said then.

Commissioner Ryan’s staff later adjusted the timeline, saying the villages would open by the end of the year, but they never explained the reason behind the change.

In an interview Wednesday, Commissioner Ryan told KGW he believed he misspoke. The villages, he said, were always supposed to be opened by the end of 2021.

Ryan added his office has hired four staffers to help run the villages and that staff will start releasing addresses for some of the sites next week.