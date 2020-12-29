Homeless tent fires on the rise in Portland

Firefighters are constantly busy as Portland's houseless population has increased, meaning many more people living in tents.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Over the last couple of weeks, Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) has been responding to countless calls of tent fires at homeless camps around the city, as people living on the streets struggle to stay warm.

Lt. Rich Chatman said he and his crew knew the winter months were going to be busy as Portland's houseless population has increased, meaning many more people living in tents.

He said fire crews on average are responding to four to six tent fires a day.

Earlier this month, a woman who was living near an Interstate 405 on-ramp in North Portland died when a candle caught her tent on fire.

To help avoid tragedies like that, volunteers at the Blanchet House passed out rechargeable lanterns to those in need over the weekend.

“What’s great about the lanterns we’re handing out is they don’t require new batteries," said Blanchet House Executive Director Scott Kerman. "Folks can recharge them by cranking a handle."

Thanks to donations, the Blanchet House collected 250 of the lanterns, which can also be used to charge other devices like cell phones. Now PF&R wants to work with then to find other ways to help those who need it the most right now.

“We want to be able to work with guys like Scott, and maybe there are some inexpensive ways to help people get those basic needs like light and heat," said Chatman.