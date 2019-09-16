PORTLAND, Ore. — A group that provides services to Portland’s homeless community is now without a home themselves.

Beacon PDX has been serving meals out of the basement of Sunnyside Community House in southeast Portland for 38 years. On Wednesday, they served their last dinner.

The group said they were given 90 days to move out in June. Sunday was their last day in the space, and they held an event to celebrate all the work they’ve done over nearly four decades.

John Mayer with Beacon PDX said Sunnyside Community House gave the group a space to not only offer meals, but also provide showers, clothing and a safe place to stay for those in need.

“People tell me our service is essential to them, that this is a unique place made of unique relationships,” Mayer said. “It’s a place people feel at home and know that they’re welcome to be.”

The group is now fundraising while looking for another permanent home. Beacon PDX is accepting donations through its website.

In the meantime, Mayer said they will keep serving people in need as best they can, including with pop-up meals for the community.

