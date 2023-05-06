‘It can be daunting’: Homeless people in Portland line up to apply for Section 8 voucher waitlist Monday morning

This year 2,000 people will be picked at random for the waitlist. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, June 9.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The lobby inside Street Roots was bustling Monday morning as homeless people lined up to apply for a Section 8 housing voucher. The waitlist for the program opened this week for the first time in nearly seven years.

“It's a big day today,” said DeVon Pouncey, who runs the vendor program at Street Roots, a homeless services nonprofit and newspaper located in the heart of Old Town. “This morning we started helping folks to get signed up.”

Down the street at Blanchet House, another homeless nonprofit and transitional housing program, case managers helped people like Chris Harvey apply for a voucher online.

“It can be daunting at times,” said Harvey, who lives at Blanchet House and used an iPad to sign up Monday morning.

Harvey was one of 5,000 people to apply in just the first few hours of its opening.

A Section 8 voucher is a form of federal rent assistance meant to help people who make at or below 50% of the area’s median income. In Multnomah County that’s roughly $39,000 for an individual and $56,000 for a family of four.

“We know that the first day is always going to be the busiest. Traffic will spike applications, so we do expect that to taper off in the next few days,” explained Ian Davie, chief operating officer at Home Forward.

Home Forward is the housing authority serving Multnomah County, and manages the Section 8 vouchers. The last time their waitlist opened seven years ago, 17,000 people applied. This week they’re expecting more than 20,000 applications.

.@homeforwardnews is expecting 20,000 applications this week. From that 2,000 people will be selected at random for a voucher.



Details tonight on @KGWNews & @TheStoryKGW. pic.twitter.com/1MEnwGUC6j — Blair Best (@blairgbest) June 5, 2023

“Our goal is to start pulling those names later in the summer and work as quickly as we can to get them into people's hands,” said Davie.



Home Forward has a hotline for people to call who don’t have access to computers. That number is 503-415-8050, and it’s open this week daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.