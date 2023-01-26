‘I feel on display:’ Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count

Clark County's count happens one day every year in January. A separate bi-annual count of the Portland tri-county area's homeless population is also underway.

Example video title will go here for this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event.

“It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with a smile. He’s been homeless for more than a year. “Caring I think…it’s the sensation of caring,” describing how it felt to be sitting in the salon chair.

Vincent is one of the homeless people recorded in Clark County's Point in Time count this year. It’s the federally required survey of how many people are experiencing homelessness in the area.

Vincent and hundreds of other homeless people taking part in the count were also provided with connections to services at Project Homeless Connect, a health and resource fair at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver.

"Not only have teams of folks been out in the community today counting people where they are they're also encouraging folks to come here to get counted and to access services and hospitality while they're at it," said Laura Ellsworth, who works for the Council for the Homeless. "There are people experiencing homelessness in every zip code and every corner of Clark County."

At a recovery community center in downtown Vancouver, volunteers like Kyle Peterson prepared to canvass the area, counting the number of homeless people on the streets. Peterson held his stack of surveys and listed off what questions he was required to ask.

"Ask about the current living situation, where will you stay tonight, is this your first time homeless…It's pretty awesome. I was really honored when they asked us,” Peterson said.



The Point in Time count in Clark County happens one day every year in January. It's a separate operation from the bi-annual count in Portland tri-county area, which that happens over a longer period.

“It's an opportunity to say 'OK, every January, this is what homelessness is in Clark County and communities all over the country,'” said Ellsworth.

The county uses the data collected to help push for federal funding for the homeless crisis, although officials acknowledge that the speed of the count means its not the most accurate snapshot.

“Yes, systems can be improved but we got to try something. Clearly there's a problem that's going on in this area and we got to try to get some solutions going,” added Peterson.

Those solutions can feel unattainable right now for residents like Mark, who lives in his car.

“I sort of feel on display. This is anxiety driving for me. Sorry for saying that. I understand what they're doing and offering here but it's still a difficult situation," he said.

The results of the Point in Time count will be released in May.