A group called "Keep Portland and Vancouver Warm" has been providing resources to the homeless during the winter months since 2001.

Monday at the Bedrosians Tile and Stone warehouse on Southeast 3rd Avenue, more than 150 volunteers loaded up car after car, even a FedEx truck, with bags.

Each volunteer driver was assigned a delivery area.

"Every bag has a pair of socks, a beanie or a stocking cap, gloves because if your extremities are cold, you're never going to get warm," said Tom Ogden, communication director of Weathered Hands.

Aaron Sewall and Stephanie Martin-Sewall brought their 3-year-old son Armand along for their first-ever delivery trip.

“I'm a teacher and I teach math, French, whatever language, but to teach something that is that meaningful and to help people, I think that is the most important thing I can give to my child,” said Stephanie.

They handed out care-packages to homeless people under Portland’s steel bridge.

"I think for him to be close to people he's not familiar to and to be exchanging and communicating with them, I think it's wonderful," Stephanie said.

If you are looking to volunteer locally, here are some resources:

A Home For Everyone

Transition Projects

Central City Concern