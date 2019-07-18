PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland city commissioner is blasting the Oregon Department of Transportation for part of its handling of the homeless crisis.

ODOT put up giant boulders on their properties around Portland to deter illegal camping. Jo Ann Hardesty is not a fan of the tactic.

"I'm outraged we're using public money to displace people we can't provide housing for," she said. "ODOT, how about providing some tents, how about tiny houses, how about working with the community to help solve the houseless problem?"

Hardesty is asking people to contact ODOT and complain.

ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said placing the boulders costs less over time than repeated cleanups of homeless camps.

"We've been using these boulders more aggressively. We're probably going to be spending upwards of a million dollars in the Portland area to get these boulders in, which are really the most effective tool we have," he told KGW earlier.

It helps neighbors, but also the homeless, he said.

"When these campers are next to the highway like that, they're really putting themselves in danger and we've got to make sure they're not in jeopardy," Hamilton said.

