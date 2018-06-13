BEAVERTON, Ore. — Overnight camping will no longer be allowed in Beaverton.

In a decision that overwhelmingly affects the city's homeless population, the Beaverton City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that bans camping on city streets and other right-of-way areas.

The vote passed by a 4-1 margin.

Beaverton has seen a growing number of homeless people camping on sidewalks and living out of cars on the streets.

Campers will receive a written warning have 72 hours to vacate. If they don't, they could face up to 30 days in jail or get a $100 fine.

The ban goes into effect in about one month.

