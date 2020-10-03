SALEM, Ore. — With a vote of 7-1, Salem’s city council Monday night moved forward with their latest version of a long controversial ordinance-template known as “Sit-Lie”.

In other words, a majority of city councilors are in favor of banning people from sitting or lying on public sidewalks during the day, a mission struck down by courts in other cities in the past, with judges deeming the practice discriminatory toward the homeless.

This ordinance, councilors said Monday, is different because it will only go into effect when the city finds and opens shelter space.

Violating the ordinance would result in a $250 fine.

“We’re stuck with a horrible situation, and I think this is making the best of it,” said Councilor Tom Anderson of Ward 2.

Prior to Monday’s vote, the first of two needed to enact the ordinance, councilors questioned staff from the City Manager’s office about the shelter options available.

Staff then confirmed plans to hang a 7,000 square foot tarp over Salem’s Marion Square Park and install city-owned porta potties there. They’ll also use day shelter space at ARCHES, a non-profit that already serves the homeless.

RELATED: 'I want to be invisible': After efforts to help homeless failed, Salem considers banning sitting on sidewalks

During public comment, some lambasted officials’ efforts. Others praised them.

“[The ban] targets the homeless,” said one woman. “For this and other reasons the $250 fine is obscene.”

“It is a travesty. It is inhumane. It is cruel, and that isn't who we are in Salem,” said another speaker.

“Pass the ‘sit and lie’ ordinance immediately, with or without the provisions regarding additional shelter space or day spaces. Your economic base, your businesses in the downtown region are all at risk,” said Dana Vugteveen, general manager of the Salem Center mall.

The discussion over ‘Sit-Lie’ is the latest attempt by Oregon’s capitol city to address concerns surrounding homelessness.

In December, the council banned tents within city limits and promised to open 140 shelter beds by the New Year. As of Mar. 1, they’d opened 10.

Advocates estimate close to 1,800 people are homeless in Salem.

Monday night, the City Manager said staff routinely count anywhere between 24 and approximately 50 people sleeping on the sidewalks downtown.

His staff told the council they expect they’ll be able to get facilities up and running at the park by March 23rd, the date of the second and final vote needed to approve ‘Sit-Lie’.

RELATED: After failing to open promised shelter beds, Salem cleans sidewalks crowded by homeless