Stephanie Romero is accused of trying to kidnap a child in a home along the Springwater Corridor. Kids were playing tag when she grabbed a six-year-old girl, even following her into her home. (MCSO)

'She was very fixated on her': Homeless woman tried to take child from SE Portland home – A group of kids was playing tag when a stranger reportedly approached the child and said "Come on, I'm going to take you on the (Springwater) bike trail, follow me." When the girl refused, the woman grabbed her wrist and said, "Come on, daughter," in a firm voice.

Children's Advil recalling one specific lot – The dosage cup is marked in teaspoons, but the instructions are described in milliliters. The most common symptoms associated with ibuprofen overdose include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision, and dizziness. We list the GTIN and Lot numbers.

The start of the 2018 Hood To Coast. (KGW)

Rollins, Michael

Hood to Coast announces female chair after 2018 race controversy – The daughter of Hood to Coast founder Bob Foote will take over as chair after Foote failed to acknowledge the top women's team during the 2018 awards ceremony. ‘Go talk to someone who cares," he said to Emily Pritt who was in an all women group that had the fastest time.

