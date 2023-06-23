High school students in Hillsboro build storage sheds for nonprofit that helps homeless people

About 12 seniors and other younger classmates collectively built two storage sheds for the Project Homeless Connect Day Center in downtown Hillsboro.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Students at Glencoe High School in Hillsboro are using their construction skills to help homeless people.

About 12 seniors and other younger classmates collectively built two storage sheds for the Project Homeless Connect Day Center in downtown Hillsboro. The Day Center helps connect people experiencing homelessness with different resources.

“It’s awesome just to help out the community that you’re in,” said one of the 12 seniors.

The project is in collaboration with Todd Paterson, the Construction teacher at Glencoe, and Home Building Foundation of Greater Portland (HBF.) Students were given the creative freedom of designing, framing, roofing and adding final touches to the two sheds that will keep supplies for the Day Center.

“They took their time, they put their own design, flair on it, so we truly appreciate Glencoe high in this case,” said Chris McDowell, a project manager with HBF. “They’ve done good. It’s all high quality [work they did.]"

HBF helps build and remodel shelters for nonprofits working to end homelessness in the greater Portland metro area. They have introduced a new school program for students interested in construction to help them on community projects that they’re working on.

“I think what’s most important is that students are able to use and learn skills while they are benefiting something of need in the community,” said Todd Patterson, the Glencoe High construction teacher. “When you can combine those two things, I think it’s a win-win for all. A lot of our students are going to go into the trades which we really need right now.”

Construction began in late February/early March. All materials were donated or funded by grants. The two sheds were completed about three months later. They were delivered to the day center on June 20.

“It’s awesome how far it’s come from the beginning,” said one of the 12 students. “I remember seeing the kids framing it all and then a few weeks later.”

The Day Center said they will no longer need to turn away essential donations from the community because of the lack of storage space.

But it doesn’t stop here for the seniors. Some students said they are already thinking of more ways to give back after graduation.