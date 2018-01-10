A homeless man suffered severe injuries when he was attacked by a stranger at Glen Haven Park in Northeast Portland, police said.

The assault happened at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the park located at 7900 Northeast Siskiyou Street. The victim, who was sleeping in the park when the assault happened, was able to call 911 and ask for help.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for serious injuries.

Police searched the area but did not find a suspect.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call police at 503-823-0479.

