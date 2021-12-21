Planned vigils in Vancouver and Portland for homeless people who have died

An annual report shows that 126 houseless people died in Multnomah County in 2020 — the most deaths since the county began tracking the statistic in 2011.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Two candlelight vigils will be held in Portland and Vancouver Tuesday evening to commemorate people who have died while experiencing homelessness.

The vigils come after Multnomah County and Streets Roots released an annual report on homeless deaths, known as the "Domicile Unknown" report, last week. It found that 126 people died homeless in Multnomah County in 2020, which is the most deaths reported since the county started tracking them in 2011. One of the leading causes of deaths among homeless people were alcohol and drug use, specifically opioids and methamphetamine.

The first annual 'Night of Remembrance' will be held at Bybee Lakes Hope Center in North Portland. The city said it will honor the 766 houseless people who have died in Multnomah County from 2011-2020. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan are scheduled to speak.

In Vancouver, the Council for the Homeless said 30 houseless people died in 2021. Each person's name will be displayed on a memorial poster at the vigil outside St. Paul Lutheran Church.

More details about the two vigils are below.

'Night of Remembrance' Portland vigil

Dec. 21, 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Hope Memorial at the Bybee Lakes Hope Center (4355 N Bybee Lake Ct., Portland)

Masks required at all times

Physical distancing guidelines in place

Vancouver vigil