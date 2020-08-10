Eight-year-old boy facing weeks-long recovery following Gresham hit-and-run crash

A'manhi Burns was riding his bicycle at the time of the crash.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham mother is pleading with drivers to slow down and pay attention after her son was badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash.

"He could've been dead right now," said Tanisha Bradley. "I'm just hurt."

Authorities say around 5:15pm Monday, near Northeast 178th Avenue and Northeast Oregon Street, A'manhi Burns was riding his bike when he was hit by a car. It did not take long for the news to reach A'manhi's great aunt. She raced to the scene.

"He was just laying there bleeding and his leg was twisted," said Cassandra Carter.

Carter says A'manhi suffered multiple breaks in his leg. He was rushed to Randall Children's Hospital.

"He's doing OK," she said. "He's in a lot of pain and has a concussion, too."

"I haven't stopped crying," added Bradley. "You see my eyes puffy."

Bradley's pain turned to anger when she learned the driver did not stop to see if A'manhi was okay.

"Why wouldn't they stop," she asked. "He's eight-years-old. Why wouldn't you stop?"

That question will haunt Bradley for some time. It will haunt A'manhi's great aunt, too. She has a message for the driver.

"Please, you know, turn yourself in," said Carter. "He's just a baby."