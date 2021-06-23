Places to escape the heat this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Agencies around Oregon and Washington will open cooling centers to help people escape an unprecedented heat wave this weekend.
Cooling centers are housed in buildings with air condition and they are open to anyone in need of a place to stay cool. Many cooling centers offer water and food. People are encouraged to bring books, board games and other activities. Some cooling centers also welcome pets and ask owners to bring their own pet food and water.
Multnomah County
- Oregon Convention Center
Friday, June 25-28
Open 24 hours starting at 1 p.m.
Address: 960 NE 1st Ave., Portland
- Sunrise Center
Friday, June 25-28
Open 24 hours starting at 1 p.m.
Address: 18901 E Burnside St., Portland
- Arbor Lodge Shelter
Friday, June 25-28
Open 24 hours starting at 1 p.m.
Address: 1952 N Lombard St., Portland
- Midland Library
Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28
Address: 805 SE 122nd Ave., Portland
- Capitol Hill Library
Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28
Address:10723 SW Capitol Hwy., Portland
- Gresham Library
Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28
Address: 385 NW Miller Ave., Gresham
- Kenton Library
Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28
Address: 8226 N Denver Ave., Portland
- Holgate Library
Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28
Address: 7905 SE Holgate Blvd., Portland
In addition to cooling centers, Portland public pools and splash pads are now open.
Washington County
- Wingspan Event and Conference Center
Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on June 25-28
Address: 801 NE 34th Ave., Hillsboro
- The Beaverton City Library Cathy Stanton Meeting Room
Open 6-8 p.m. on June 26-27
Open 6-8 on June 28
Address: 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton
You can find more cooling centers and places by visiting Washington County's interactive map.
Tualatin
- Juanita Pohl Center
Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27
Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28
Address: 8513 SW Tualatin Rd., Tualatin
- Brown’s Ferry Park Boat Dock
Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27
Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28
Address: 5855 SW Nyberg Ln., Tualatin
- Jurgens Park Boat Dock
Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27
Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28
Address: 17255 SW Jurgens Ave., Tualatin
- Tualatin Community Park Boat Launch
Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27
Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28
Address: 8513 SW Tualatin Rd., Tualatin
- Small Boat Launch
Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27
Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28
Address: 99W Bridge & Hazelbrook Rd., Tualatin
Clark County
- The Battle Ground Community Center
Open 3 p.m.-8 p.m. on June 26-28
Address: 912 East Main St., Battle Ground
- St. Joseph Catholic Church
Open 3:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on June 25
Open 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on June 26-27
Address: 400 S Andresen Rd., Vancouver
- Trinity Baptist Church
Open 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on June 25-27
Address: 6700 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver
- Living Hope Church
Open 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on June 25-28
Address: 2711 NE Andresen Rd., Vancouver
In addition to cooling centers, splash pads at Kiwanis and Whispering Pines parks are also open. Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries will also be open with operating hours of each location posted on their website.
Anyone in need of help traveling to a cooling center can call 2-1-1 or 1-866-698-6155 to speak with a community information specialist.
This story will be updated.