Places to escape the heat this weekend

The Portland metro area could see a historic heat wave this weekend with temperatures likely to hit the triple-digits on Saturday and Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Agencies around Oregon and Washington will open cooling centers to help people escape an unprecedented heat wave this weekend.

Cooling centers are housed in buildings with air condition and they are open to anyone in need of a place to stay cool. Many cooling centers offer water and food. People are encouraged to bring books, board games and other activities. Some cooling centers also welcome pets and ask owners to bring their own pet food and water.

Multnomah County

Oregon Convention Center

Friday, June 25-28

Open 24 hours starting at 1 p.m.

Address: 960 NE 1st Ave., Portland





Friday, June 25-28

Open 24 hours starting at 1 p.m.

Address: 18901 E Burnside St., Portland





Friday, June 25-28

Open 24 hours starting at 1 p.m.

Address: 1952 N Lombard St., Portland





Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28

Address: 805 SE 122nd Ave., Portland





Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28

Address:10723 SW Capitol Hwy., Portland





Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28

Address: 385 NW Miller Ave., Gresham





Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28

Address: 8226 N Denver Ave., Portland





Open 12 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26-28

Address: 7905 SE Holgate Blvd., Portland

In addition to cooling centers, Portland public pools and splash pads are now open.

Washington County

Wingspan Event and Conference Center

Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on June 25-28

Address: 801 NE 34th Ave., Hillsboro





Open 6-8 p.m. on June 26-27

Open 6-8 on June 28

Address: 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton

You can find more cooling centers and places by visiting Washington County's interactive map.

Tualatin

Juanita Pohl Center

Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27

Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28

Address: 8513 SW Tualatin Rd., Tualatin





Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27

Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28

Address: 5855 SW Nyberg Ln., Tualatin





Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27

Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28

Address: 17255 SW Jurgens Ave., Tualatin





Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27

Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28

Address: 8513 SW Tualatin Rd., Tualatin





Open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on June 26-27

Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 28

Address: 99W Bridge & Hazelbrook Rd., Tualatin

Clark County

The Battle Ground Community Center

Open 3 p.m.-8 p.m. on June 26-28

Address: 912 East Main St., Battle Ground





Open 3:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on June 25

Open 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on June 26-27

Address: 400 S Andresen Rd., Vancouver





Open 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on June 25-27

Address: 6700 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver





Open 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on June 25-28

Address: 2711 NE Andresen Rd., Vancouver

In addition to cooling centers, splash pads at Kiwanis and Whispering Pines parks are also open. Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries will also be open with operating hours of each location posted on their website.

Anyone in need of help traveling to a cooling center can call 2-1-1 or 1-866-698-6155 to speak with a community information specialist.

This story will be updated.