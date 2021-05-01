Historic Columbia River Highway, waterfall trails reopen after landslides last winter

On Thursday, state transportation officials announced the highway is back open between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park.

BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — Six miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway and nearby trails to popular waterfalls are back open in the Columbia Gorge for the first time since January, after landslides covered parts of the road in mud and debris.

On Thursday, state transportation officials announced the highway is back open between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park. People can once again use the highway to visit Wahkeena Falls, Horsetail Falls and Multnomah Falls.

The lower portion of Oneonta Trail reopened to the Horsetail Falls Trail junction. It remains closed south of the junction. The Gorge 400 trail is also back open between Multnomah Falls and Oneonta Trail.

Since January, crews have completed temporary slope repairs and removed debris, repaved and put in temporary barriers along the six-mile highway stretch. Work is expected to continue through the summer.

Visitors are advised to use caution and be aware of warning signs, as the gorge remains prone to landslides and rockfalls even in favorable conditions, officials said.