Historic Columbia River Highway closed near Multnomah Falls due to landslide

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Historic Columbia River Highway is closed just one mile west of Multnomah Falls due to a landslide.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), a landslide triggered the closure. Heavy rains fed into Mosquito Springs Creek causing about 70 cubic yards of debris to block the highway.

The highway will be closed until sometime Monday, according to ODOT.

There is the potential for more debris from Mosquito Springs Creek to reach the highway as the heavy rains continue.

