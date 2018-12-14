PORTLAND, Ore. — Thieves made off with a fountain in Southeast Portland whose legacy dates back to 1912.

The Benson Bubbler fountain was taken last week, sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, from its spot at Southeast 65th Avenue and Foster Road.

"They really are an icon of Portland," said Water Bureau spokesman Brian Balla.

More than 120 of the fountains are located throughout the city. Their origins lie with Portland businessman Simon Benson, who donated $10,000 to the city to create 18 of the original, four-bowl fountains, according to a Water Bureau historical page.

"It's particularly sad because this bubbler was hit by a car earlier this year and it took a few months to replace it and now it appears to have been stolen," Balla said.

The investigation into the theft continues with local businesses being asked to check surveillance videos.