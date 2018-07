DUFUR, Ore. -- The historic Charles E. Nelson home near Dufur, Oregon has burned in the Substation Fire.

The 36,000-acre wildfire claimed one of the state's most photographed abandoned homes.

The Dalles Chronicle newspaper confirmed the home burned.

Melissa Weimar, who farms nearby, took a photo of the rubble.

Several structures have burned in the Substation Fire.

