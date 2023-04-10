Bilingual firefighters at Portland Station 31 aim to inspire the next generation

Station 31 is just down the street from Alder Elementary in Portland, where students in the school's dual immersion program are eager to learn about firefighting.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bilingual firefighters at Portland Fire & Rescue's Station 31 are using Spanish to connect with the community and inspire kids to pursue their dreams. The station is just down the street from Alder Elementary in Northeast Portland, where all of the second and fifth graders speak both Spanish and English as part of the school's dual immersion program.

"Cuantos hablan Español?" firefighter Gilberto Anzures asked a class during a recent visit to the school.

A sea of small hands rose up high in the air.

"Here at Station 31, we just like to make a good connection with the community and just be able to let kids know the opportunities that are out there," said Jessie Gutierrez, another Portland firefighter.

Gutierrez said he never considered having a career in firefighting as a kid, and Anzures agreed.

"That's an American job, that's a job that I can't obtain as a first generation here," Anzures said, thinking back to his childhood.

Anzures said his dreams changed as a teenager. When he was in high school, a firefighter from his church took the time to talk with him and share stories and details about his work.

"Just the way he talked about it, how passionate he was, and he let us try on all his gear and I know it sounds cheesy, but it smelled like smoke and ash," Anzures said. "That kind of set me on this path of trying to become a firefighter."

Now, the two men want to inspire the next generation and empower these kids from the start.

"I wanted to be able to show people that there's a lot of options, there's great jobs, there's a great career here in the fire service," Anzures said.

But working for Station 31 is about more than connecting with students; the firefighters said it's also about using their communication skills in the midst of a crisis.

"We're always called to someone's worst day, whether it be English, Spanish," Anzures said.

Oftentimes, simply being able to speak Spanish helps the firefighters to build trust with the community they serve.

"To be able to go there and let them know, 'Hey, it's not quite what you think it may be. You're okay, we're here to help you,'" Gutierrez said. "Being able to just be a representation, and they can see themselves in me. It's awesome."

Gutierrez and Anzures both said they're proud not just to represent Portland Fire, but also to honor the Mexican heritage of their families and the sacrifices they made.

"My mom and dad, man, they gave up everything just for a shot for us to be successful," Anzures said.

"Embrace it, feel proud of who you are, never second guess where you come from, and be proud of your family," Gutierrez said.

That's the message Gutierrez and Anzures bring the students of Alder Elementary.