A community gathered Wednesday night to remember three fishermen who died when their boat capsized in rough seas the night before.

The tragedy happened on Yaquina Bay, off the coast of Newport, Oregon.

Two of the fisherman, 50-year-old Stephen Biernacki and 48-year-old James Lacey, were from New Jersey. But Joshua Porter, 50, called the Newport area home, specifically the small town of Toledo.

Friends described Porter as a kind and loving man, the sort of guy who would do anything to help someone.

A vigil Wednesday night at the Yaquina Bay Lighthouse gave family and friends the chance to mourn together and remember Porter.

A photo of fisherman Josh Porter, provided by his wife.

Denise Barrett-Porter

"Josh was one of those people that wherever he went, his light just shone," said friend Melissa Gifford. "He was kind and gentle and loving and giving. He would help whoever he could. People were attracted to him because he was a gentle, humble guy."

Friends said it was no surprise that Porter decided to help two New Jersey men who had little to no experience crabbing out west.

All three were on board the Mary B II vessel late Tuesday night when a storm hit. They tried to make it back to the marina.

"When they squared up over the submerged reef, they took about a 20-foot breaker over the boat," said Thomas Molloy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mary B II capsized. Unfortunately, rescue efforts were unsuccessful and all three men died.

Ian Wood, a close friend of Porter, said he believes he was the last man to talk to him. They texted back and forth as the storm worsened.

"It got really rough out there," Wood said, "and they just shouldn't have been out there."

Porter is survived by his wife.