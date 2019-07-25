BANKS, Ore. — A 19-year-old Hillsboro woman died and another Hillsboro teen was arrested on numerous charges including DUII after a crash into a semi-truck on Highway 6 near Banks.

Talita Weltzien, 19, was driving a Ford Fiesta eastbound on the highway when she crashed into the semi-truck, which was stopped in a construction zone, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Oregon State Police.

After the first collision, the car went into the westbound lane and was hit by an oncoming SUV.

A passenger in the Fiesta, 19-year-old Elizabeth Shell of Hillsboro, died at the scene.

Weltzien suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police said she was under the influence of an unspecified substance while behind the wheel.

After her release from a hospital, Weltzien was booked in the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering of a highway worker, reckless endangering, and second-degree criminal mischief.

All others involved in the crash received minor or no injuries, police said.

Map of crash west of Banks

TripCheck