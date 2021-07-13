Hillsboro police search for person of interest in hit-and-run

The hit-and-run happened around 5 a.m. on Monday between the Northeast Brookwood Parkway on-ramp and the Northeast Cornelius Pass exit.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro police are searching for a person of interest connected to a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Highway 26 Monday morning.

Police released photos of the driver of a 26-foot white truck with a yellow cab. The driver stopped at a 7-Eleven on Northeast Huffman Street just before the crash.

He was also seen driving by a Chevron station on Northeast Imbrie Driver after the crash.