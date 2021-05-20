Hillsboro police nab man suspected of murdering roommate in 1999

Kenneth Todd Gipson was arrested in Tennessee on May 3, almost 22 years after his roommate Tony Kennedy went disappeared.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of his former roommate in Hillsboro nearly 22 years ago, police said in a news release Thursday.

Kenneth Todd Gipson was arrested at his home in Del Rio, Tennessee, on May 3, following what Hillsboro police described as an "exhaustive investigation" into the disappearance of Anthony "Tony" Kennedy.

Kennedy went missing in July 1999 while living with Gipson in Hillsboro. His car was later found abandoned near their home.

In 2018, Hillsboro police started looking at Kennedy's missing person case again and eventually identified Gipson as their suspect.

Hillsboro police and local authorities arrested Gipson in Tennessee, and he was taken to the Cocke County jail where he awaits extradition to Oregon.