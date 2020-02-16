HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police may or may not have collected human remains from the Hillsboro landfill on Tuesday afternoon.

The item that was found could either be human remains or an educational tool or movie prop, said Eric Bunday with Hillsboro Police. Police are unable to say one way or the other at this time.

The possible remains were found in the garbage processing area. They could have brought in by a garbage truck, Bunday said.

Police set up a crime scene around the area and called in detectives to investigate.

They expect to get some answers from the crime lab Monday or Tuesday.

KGW will provide more information as it is released to us.

