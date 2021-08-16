Hillsboro family pleading for help in finding missing teen

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Ryan Williams, 16, has been missing since Aug. 8 after he walked out of his Hillsboro home, near Hillsboro High School, following a disagreement with his family about chores.



His family is pleading for the help of the public to find their missing son. Williams’ parents say he functions at a lower cognitive level than his age, around 12-13 years old.



Williams left home without his medication or glasses, which he needs due to a traumatic eye injury. He has no money, no ID and no phone. William’s parents told KGW he has no understanding of the TriMet system to get around and is very friendly and will befriend just about anyone.