Hillsboro family pleading for help in finding missing teen

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Ryan Williams, 16, has been missing since Aug. 8 after he walked out of his Hillsboro home, near Hillsboro High School, following a disagreement with his family about chores.
His family is pleading for the help of the public to find their missing son. Williams’ parents say he functions at a lower cognitive level than his age, around 12-13 years old.
Williams left home without his medication or glasses, which he needs due to a traumatic eye injury. He has no money, no ID and no phone. William’s parents told KGW he has no understanding of the TriMet system to get around and is very friendly and will befriend just about anyone.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue T-shirt, grey Nike skater shoes and a Seattle Seahawks woven backpack. He left with a change of clothes which were khaki shorts and a white Donkey Kong T-shirt; his parents say he could be wearing any combination of those clothes.
“He would be easily manipulated if he thought they were nice,” said Allan Williams, Ryan Williams’ father.
“To him, everyone's a friend He was placed with us through foster care when he was 8 part of that needing to belong stems from that background,” added his mother, Andrea Williams.
Williams’ parents believe he may be in a wooded area near Beaverton or Hillsboro. If you see Williams, you’re asked to call Hillsboro police at 503-629-0111.