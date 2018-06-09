HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway defended and celebrated the city’s diversity in a series of tweets after he said someone used the term “HillsBurrito” while speaking with him Wednesday night.

Callaway said the conversation happened he was leaving the Hillsboro Hops playoff game in Eugene against the Emeralds. He said the man didn’t know Callaway was the mayor of Hillsboro when he made the comment.

In response, Callaway said he explained to the man that Hillsboro’s diversity is what makes it “the most amazing place I get to call home.” According to the United States Census Bureau, 22 percent of Hillsboro residents are Hispanic or Latino.

Here’s what Callaway said about the situation on Twitter:

“Long tweet. Settle in. I’m glad I have a long bus ride home to reflect and share. But I know my words and writing will prove inadequate….

“As I was leaving PK Park in Eugene after the Hops vs. Emeralds game a man made a comment to me about HillsBurrito. I turned and asked him why he said that. He said it’s because we have a lot of Latinos in Hillsboro. He added, ‘I know what I said was racist and I’m sorry for offending you.’ I told him I was the Mayor of Hillsboro (wish I could convey the shock on his face) and spoke truth to him about the beauty, strength, and richness that comes from the diversity of my community. I told him it wasn’t about me being offended but was about him being offensive and I agreed what he said sounded racist to me too.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“I shared with him that more than 100,000 people live in Hillsboro and though we are from many, many countries throughout the world we call Hillsboro home. Our languages may sound different but we all speak a language of acceptance and love. Our places of worship may look and sound different but our faith traditions focus on acceptance and love.

“So my friends and neighbors, my brothers and sisters, no matter where you’re from, no matter how you speak, no matter how you worship, thank you for choosing Hillsboro for your home. Thank you for your strength, your contributions, your love and acceptance.

“Collectively you provide me with the most amazing place I get to call home.”

Callaway said he learned the man is from the metro area and will extend an invitation for him to visit Hillsboro.

© 2018 KGW