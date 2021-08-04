Hillsboro man wins $3.9M Megabucks jackpot

Melvin Date matched all six numbers for the April 3 drawing. He split the winnings with his son.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro man and his son won a $3.9 million jackpot in the Oregon’s Game Megabucks lottery game.

Melvin Date matched all six numbers for the April 3 drawing: 2-8-13-21-23-34.

Date gave $1 million of the prize money to his son and kept the other $2.9 million. Both men chose to take the lump sum option, which for Date was $986,000 after taxes. His son took home $340,000 after taxes.

Date bought his winning ticket at the Safeway store on Tualatin Valley Highway.

The Oregon Lottery has temporarily closed the Salem and Wilsonville Lottery offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players who have winning tickets of $50,000 or more need to make an appointment at the Oregon Lottery office in Salem.