Editor's note: Video is from Aug. 19, when the man went missing

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Hillsboro man who went missing while swimming earlier this week has been found dead.

The body of 56-year-old Stephen Coward was found Friday morning in the Columbia River near the Interstate Bridge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Coward was last seen swimming near Sand Island in the Columbia River on Monday evening. Friends told deputies that Coward was struggling to make it back to shore, went underwater and never resurfaced.

RELATED STORY: Teen drowning is the second in two weeks at Gresham's Oxbow Park