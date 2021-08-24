Hillsboro man arrested after shooting at police, 30 hours of negotiation during mental health crisis

The man was taken to a hospital after 30 hours of negotiation while he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man facing a mental health crisis is in police custody after shooting at mental health professionals and later, police, who were called to his Hillsboro home.



According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Aug. 20, 55-year-old Ian Tunger, who who suffers from mental illness issues, was experiencing a mental health crisis. His family called mental health workers to go to his house, located in the 5400 block of NE Croeni Avenue, however, Tunger fired a gun at them. 9-1-1 was called and Hillsboro police responded as well as the Washington County Sheriff Office’s Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT).

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant to enter Tunger’s home, where he was alone. With the aid of the Crisis Negotiations Unit, TNT negotiated with Tunger for 30 hours. He repeatedly showed that he had firearms and fired at officers on two different occasions. No officers were physically injured.

Mental health professionals were consulted for advice on creative ways to help the man surrender.

Tunger was taken to a hospital and is now in the Washington County jail. He has been charged with attempted assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

This situation was efforted by SWAT teams from around Oregon including the Oregon State Police, Salem Police Department, and the Lane County, Marion County, Clackamas County Sheriff's Offices, as well as the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team.

Several members of the TNT were placed on modified duty per Sheriff's Office critical incident protocol after having been shot at by the man from very close range.