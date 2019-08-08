HILLSBORO, Ore. — Nine months after Justin Meek was killed in a Thousand Oaks, Calif., mass shooting, close family traveled to Hillsboro on Wednesday to mark his sacrifice.

Justin lived in California, but his family is a big part of Oregon’s history.

“This was something that brought it back to what just in aspired to great, great, grandfather Joseph Meek,” said Joseph’s father, Robert Meek.

“My brother loved our family history and saw himself as a true mountain man as well," Joseph's sister Victoria Rose said. "Today was really a special day.”

Justin's ashes were buried alongside his great-great-grandfather, Joseph, at the Old Scotch Church Cemetery.

Joseph Meek was the first U.S. Marshal for the Oregon territory back in the 1800s. Justin was training to follow in his ancestors’ footsteps when his life was cut short.

“First thing they told us was he died a hero because he did what he was training to do, to serve and protect,” said, Justin’s mother, Laura Lynn Meek.

Justin was working as a bouncer at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks the night a gunman opened fire there.

Related: 'Horrific scene': 13 dead, including sheriff's deputy and gunman, at California bar

His sister Victoria Rose was working there with him.

“I was one of the lucky ones. I made it out without a scratch,” she said.

“They did everything together so it's doubly hard on Victoria,” Laura Lynn said.

The violent memories of that night resurfaced this weekend when the Meek family heard about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

“It takes us back every time, it’s like reopening the wound every single time,” Laura Lynn said.

“It’s like a plague. I don't know what's going on,” Victoria Rose said.

The Meeks believe there's no one solution, be it gun control, mental health reform or other changes, that will stop these mass shootings. “I think it's a combination of all of those things,” Laura Lynn said.

Meanwhile Victoria Rose just tries to live every day as her brother did.

“Just to be kind to every person you meet,” Victoria Rose said. “You don't know who the next persons going to be giving them that friendly smile.”